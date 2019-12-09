Play

Williams suffered a concussion during Sunday's win over the Saints, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Williams will now be subject to the league's five-step protocol for head injuries before retaking the field. With the availability of Richard Sherman (hamstring) also in doubt for Week 15's matchup against the Falcons, Emmanuel Moseley and D.J. Reed could be in line for increased work across from Ahkello Witherspoon.

