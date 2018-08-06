Williams suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams rolled the ankle according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, but the initial indications are that he avoided a high ankle sprain or anything that will keep him out for long. He'll undergo further testing as the swelling subsides, but consider his status for Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys in danger. With Richard Sherman (hamstring) already ruled out for Thursday, San Francisco could be thin at cornerback as Ahkello Witherspoon, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore step up for additional reps.

