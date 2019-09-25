Williams recorded two tackles, an interception and a pass defensed across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Williams essentially locked down the Pittsburgh wideouts, allowing just one reception for six yards in the contest. In addition to logging his first pick, the cornerback also now has 10 tackles on the young season.

