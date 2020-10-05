Williams (knee) is expected to land on the 49ers' injured reserve, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Williams (knee) injured his knee in Sunday's game against the Eagles. The severity of the injury is still unknown, but he will have to be sidelined for at least three weeks if the does indeed get placed on IR.
More News
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Hurts knee against Philly•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Ready for Sunday night•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Held back in practice Thursday•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Dealing with hip injury•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Back at practice•