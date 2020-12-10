Williams (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Williams has yet to take the field since Week 9's loss to the Packers when he suffered a high-ankle sprain. The Pittsburgh product originally was given a 6-to-8 week timetable for a return, so he appears trending in the right direction to return this season. Williams will have a shot to play in Sunday's game against Washington, but Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) or Ahkello Witherspoon are expected to handle the team's starting nickel corner position for the game.
