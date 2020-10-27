Williams (knee-ACL) is hopeful he will be able to play in San Francisco's upcoming matchup against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 29-year-old has been inactive since Week 4, but the 49ers are eager to get Williams back for Sunday because of a looming matchup against MVP frontrunner Russell Wilson. San Francisco has returned Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley from injury in recent weeks, and getting Williams reactivated would be yet another defensive advantage as the 49ers search for a third straight win.