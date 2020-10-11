site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Moves to injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Oct 10, 2020
Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered a sprained ACL last week, and it was only a matter of time before he was shifted to injured reserve. The 29-year-old will miss at least the next three games before being eligible to return.
