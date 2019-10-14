Williams injured his hand in Sunday's victory over the Rams, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It was originally reported that Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the contest, but that has since been clarified as a hand injury by coach Kyle Shanahan. His status for Sunday's game against the Redskins is uncertain at this time.

