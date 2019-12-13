Play

WIlliams (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams has been unable to practice during the week and remains in the concussion protocol. DJ. Reed could see increased snaps in the 28-year-old's stead.

