Williams (ankle) recorded two solo tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

As expected, Williams, who had been nursing an ankle injury, returned to action Saturday after missing last week's outing. Williams is expected to take on a backup role in the 49ers' secondary this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...