49ers' K'Waun Williams: Posts two tackles Saturday
Williams (ankle) recorded two solo tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.
As expected, Williams, who had been nursing an ankle injury, returned to action Saturday after missing last week's outing. Williams is expected to take on a backup role in the 49ers' secondary this season.
