49ers' K'Waun Williams: Questionable for Monday
Williams is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Green Bay with an illness, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Williams was added to the injury report Saturday and did not practice, so his status remains up in the air. The 27-year-old usual serves as a depth corner and special teams player for the 49ers, so the starting defense is unlikely to be significantly affected if he is unable to play.
