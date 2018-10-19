49ers' K'Waun Williams: Questionable for Sunday
Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Week 7's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams didn't practice Wednesday but squeezed in a limited practice Thursday. Including Williams, San Francisco has four defensive backs on the injury report. If the Pittsburgh product is unable to play Sunday, Jimmie Ward or Greg Mabin could see increased work.
