Williams (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Williams has managed to progress enough in his recovery from a hip injury sustained Week 3 that he won't be forced to miss any time. Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) won't play Sunday, and Richard Sherman (hamstring) is still on IR, so Williams looks set to handle an every-down role at cornerback.
