Play

Williams (hand) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Washington, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Williams sustained the hand injury during last Sunday's win over the Rams, but he was able to show enough improvement at practice this week to avoid the questionable tag. The 28-year-old has 13 tackles (four solo), a half-sack and two interceptions through five games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories