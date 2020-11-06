Williams (ankle) is questionable to return to Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Tracy Sandler of Fangirl Sports reports.

Williams already served a stint on injured reserve while nursing a sprained ACL throughout October, and now he's dealing with a separate lower-body injury in the form of an ankle issue suffered mid-game Thursday night. San Francisco does at least have Emmanuel Moseley back in the lineup after he dealt with a concussion earlier in the season, but Aaron Rodgers was capable of racking up 149 passing yards and three passing scores in the first half against the 49ers' defense.