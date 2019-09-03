Williams (knee) returned to practice Monday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Williams underwent a knee scope early on during training camp which forced him to be sidelined for the entire preseason. With Williams and Jason Verrett now back in the fold, the 49ers will have their secondary at full force for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

