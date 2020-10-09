Williams (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has a sprained ACL and is expected to land on IR, which would keep him out through Week 7. His absence Sunday will hurt the team's secondary depth, as Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Dontae Johnson (groin) are ruled out and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is questionable. Expect Jason Verrett and Ken Webster to start at cornerback Sunday if Witherspoon can't go.
More News
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Dealing with sprained ACL•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: IR expected•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Hurts knee against Philly•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Ready for Sunday night•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Questionable for Sunday's contest•
-
49ers' K'Waun Williams: Held back in practice Thursday•