Williams is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams suffered the injury in last week's loss to the Packers, but since he's already spent a stint on short-term injured reserve, so if he's placed on the list again he can't return this campaign. As long as Williams is sidelined with the ankle issue, look for Jamar Taylor to take over as the team's starting nickel corner for Sunday's game against the Saints.
