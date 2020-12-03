Williams (ankle) won't practice this week or suit up in Monday's contest against the Bills, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 9's loss to the Packers and was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with the issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. As long as Williams is sidelined with the ankle injury, Emmanuel Moseley or Ahkello Witherspoon are expected to handle the team's starting nickel corner position.