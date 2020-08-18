Williams has a Grade 1 calf strain and is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams is the 49ers' top slot cornerback, but he's in danger of missing the season opener. If he takes the full three weeks, he'll return to the field Sept. 8 -- just five days before the season opener versus Arizona. Jamar Taylor is expected to fill in at slot corner for the time being. It's worth keeping an eye on Williams' progress, as the 49ers' secondary has serious questions marks already, including who will start opposite Richard Sherman at right cornerback.