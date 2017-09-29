49ers' K'Waun Williams: Signs three-year extension with San Francisco
Williams signed a three-year contract extension with the 49ers on Friday.
Williams joined the 49ers in the offseason and has debatably been the team's top corner through three weeks while accruing 14 tackles and two defended passes in that span. He's now set to remain in San Francisco through the 2020 campaign.
