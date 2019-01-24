49ers' K'Waun Williams: Solid in slot role
Williams finished with 45 tackles (40 solo) and two passes defended in 14 games this season.
Williams began the year as the 49ers' slot corner and hung onto that role through the end of the season. The case could be made that the 28-year-old outperformed fellow corner Akhello Witherspoon in coverage, but the latter's superior size (6-foot-2) and athleticism is better suited to line up on the outside opposite Richard Sherman. Williams will likely have to re-earn his slot role in camp -- especially if the team brings in more corners via the draft -- but the veteran should be the front runner for the job based on his solid performance over the last two years in San Francisco.
