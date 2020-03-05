The 49ers' picked up the 2020 option on Williams' contract Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Williams served as the 49ers' top slot corner through the 2019 season, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions and a sack across 15 regular-season contests. One of the league's most reliable corners in nickle packages, the 28-year-old will play a similarly key role during the 2020 campaign.