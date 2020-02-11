49ers' K'Waun Williams: Strong out of slot
Williams recorded 51 tackles (35 solo), two interceptions and a sack over 15 games during the 2019 regular season.
Williams didn't technically start any games this year, but he was featured prominently in nickel and lighter packages as the 49ers' slot corner. The 28-year-old provided strong physical stats (51 tackles, four forced fumbles and a sack) in addition to his solid performance in coverage, further entrenching himself into the same role for the 2020 season.
