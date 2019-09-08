Williams is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Buccaneers.

The veteran corner back will overcome his questionable designation and suit up in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Buccaneers. Williams' active status is a particularly welcome sight in light of fellow corner Jason Verrett (ankle) and safety Jimmie Ward (hand) both sitting out the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories