49ers' K'Waun Williams: Unlikely to play Week 8
Williams sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan would not rule Williams out for Sunday's game against the Eagles but indicated that he was unlikely to play. The 26-year-old's participation in practice this week, or lack thereof, should provide a more definitive idea on his status.
