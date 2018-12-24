Williams (knee) will have his knee injury re-checked Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Bears due to a lingering knee issue, and exited the 14-9 loss after aggravating the injury. The rotational cornerback's recovery will be monitored throughout the week, putting his chances of suiting up Week 17 versus the Rams distinctly up in the air.

