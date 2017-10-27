Williams (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams did not practice this week and head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated early in the week that he was unlikely to play, so this was to be expected. Ahkello Witherspoon should handle the duties as nickel cornerback in his absence, with new addition Leon Hall likely to see dime package snaps.

