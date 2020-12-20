Williams (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Williams was able to practice in full capacity Friday, and as evidenced by this news, he'll make his return to the lineup for the first time since Week 9. Despite Jason Verrett (illness) being a surprise scratch for the contest, Williams and Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) will return to bolster the depth in the secondary. It's unclear what sort of role Williams will have in the defense Sunday, especially considering he'll be making his return after a lengthy absence.