49ers' K'Waun Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos due to a knee injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Williams was added to the injury report as a limited practice participant Friday and was listed as questionable. Tarvarius Moore should take over as the 49ers' nickelback, as Williams will miss his first game of the season.
