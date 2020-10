Williams (knee) was seen working on the side field during Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has resided on IR for the past two weeks, but Wagoner noted that the linebacker was moving well during Thursday's session. Williams will need to sit out Sunday's game against the Patriots, however, he'll be eligible to return in Week 8. Ahkello Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley will continue to handle starting duties at cornerback with Williams out Sunday.