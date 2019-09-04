Williams (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Williams has been managing this knee injury for nearly a month and underwent a minor surgery to clean it up, so the team's hoping he'll be ready to gear up for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers. The fifth-year pro averaged 42.6 defensive snaps per game last season, and the team will count on him again to cover opponents' slot receivers.

