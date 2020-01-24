Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Another limited practice

Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Alexander has logged three consecutive limited practice sessions. The 25-year-old is no doubt prioritizing a return to as close to 100 percent as possible before the Super Bowl against Kansas City, and he'll benefit from another full week of practice to ramp up his activity.

