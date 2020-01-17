Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Avoids injury designation

Alexander (pectoral) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Packers.

According to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, Alexander once again sported a blue non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, but it won't impact his availability this weekend, as expected. The 25-year-old played 25 defensive snaps in his return to game action in the divisional round and could see a slightly increased workload in his second game back.

