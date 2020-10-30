Alexander (ankle) was able to log a limited practice session Thursday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Progression in practice is an encouraging sign for the 26-year-old linebacker, as he sat out Wednesday's practice entirely following back-to-back inactive designations Weeks 6 and 7. Whether Alexander gets in enough work prior to Sunday's matchup against Seattle is yet to be seen. The 49ers will certainly evaluate long-term risk in bringing Alexander back from a high-ankle sprain, but he could be a difference-maker against Seattle's No. 1 scoring offense if able to go.