49ers' Kwon Alexander: Could return for NFC championship

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Alexander (pectoral) is unlikely to be available for the divisional round game Jan. 11 but could return for the NFC championship the following week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 25-year-old has already spent the necessary eight games on injured reserve and is eligible to be activated, but Alexander apparently needs a bit more time to recover from surgery to repair a torn pectoral. Dre Greenlaw will continue working at weakside linebacker for the 49ers in the meantime, and he finished the season strong with two consecutive 13-tackle performances.