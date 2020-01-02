Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Designated for return

Alexander (pectoral) is participating in Thursday's practice in a non-contact Jersey, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alexander's return to practice kicks off a 21-day window for the 49ers to evaluate him for a return to the active roster. The 25-year-old is facing long odds to retake the field in time for the divisional-round game Jan. 11, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, but he has a shot at playing for a tentative NFC Championship game. Alexander's return tag is the 49ers' final such designation for the year, per Maiocco.

