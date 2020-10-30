Alexander (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alexander's set to miss a third straight game, but his upgrade to limited participation Thursday signals that he could return to action soon. It'll still be a short turnaround for Alexander to be ready for the Week 9 matchup against Green Bay, a Thursday night affair. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Azeez Al-Shaair will both handle some of the reps left behind by Alexander.