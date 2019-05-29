49ers' Kwon Alexander: Expected back for camp

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said he expects Alexander (knee) to be ready to practice during training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers are holding Alexander out of OTAs while the linebacker continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last October as a member of the Buccaneers. When healthy, the LSU product is expected to serve as the 49ers' top middle linebacker behind a fierce defensive line. If he proves in camp that the knee isn't too much of a hindrance, Alexander could pile up tackles at a prodigious clip in her season in San Francisco.