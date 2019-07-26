49ers' Kwon Alexander: Expected to be cleared
Alexander (knee) is expected to be fully cleared and "eased back into the mix," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander was held out of OTAs while he recovered from a torn ACL sustained last October. The 24-year-old signed a four-year, $54 million contract in March and is expected to serve as the Niners' top middle linebacker when healthy.
