49ers' Kwon Alexander: Expected to return during training camp

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is planning for Alexander (knee) to be ready for training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers are holding Alexander out of OTAs as the linebacker returns from a torn ACL he suffered last October during his time with the Buccaneers. When healthy, the LSU product is expected to serve as the team's top middle linebacker behind a fierce defensive line that could allow Alexander to thrive as a tackler in 2019.