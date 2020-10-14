Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander has a high-ankle sprain and added that Alexander won't practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

High-ankle sprains usually require multi-week recoveries, so Alexander should be viewed as questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Rams. It's worth it to monitor Alexander's practice participation this week in case he's able to recover well ahead of schedule, but chances are he'll join the extensive list of notable injured 49ers defenders come Sunday.