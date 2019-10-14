49ers' Kwon Alexander: Leads team with seven tackles

Alexander recorded seven tackles (four solo) -- one of which went for a loss -- in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.

Alexander played a big role in plugging up lanes for backup running back, Malcolm Brown, on Sunday. The 24-year-old's seven tackles led the team and brought his season total up to 32 through six games. Alexander is not posting the gaudy tackle totals that we saw in his last full season in Tampa Bay (145 in 2016), lowering his IDP stock in the process.