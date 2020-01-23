Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in practice Thursday

Alexander was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander has now logged back-to-back limited practices, though Wednesday's session was only an estimate. The stalwart linebacker wore a blue non-contact jersey Thursday, per Wagoner, likely as a precaution to prioritize his health ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. Alexander will look to ramp up his activity over the next week and a half.

More News
Our Latest Stories