49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in Thursday's practice
Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander has put together five straight limited practice sessions since the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, and he'll have one more opportunity to upgrade his activity ahead of Super Bowl 54 versus the Chiefs. The 25-year-old has had a cap on his reps since returning from injured reserve prior to the divisional round, and it remains to be seen if he'll handle a full workload against Kansas City.
More News
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Works in limited fashion•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Another limited practice•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Wearing non-contact jersey•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Avoids injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...