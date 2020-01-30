Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in Thursday's practice

Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander has put together five straight limited practice sessions since the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, and he'll have one more opportunity to upgrade his activity ahead of Super Bowl 54 versus the Chiefs. The 25-year-old has had a cap on his reps since returning from injured reserve prior to the divisional round, and it remains to be seen if he'll handle a full workload against Kansas City.

