49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Alexander wore a blue non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 25-year-old played 25 snaps on defense during Saturday's divisional-round win over the Vikings, his first game-action since suffering a torn pectoral late October. Barring any setbacks, he's in good shape to suit up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Green Bay.

