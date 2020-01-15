49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Alexander (pectoral) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Alexander wore a blue non-contact jersey during Wednesday's practice, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 25-year-old played 25 snaps on defense during Saturday's divisional-round win over the Vikings, his first game-action since suffering a torn pectoral late October. Barring any setbacks, he's in good shape to suit up for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Green Bay.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.