49ers' Kwon Alexander: Listed as limited Wednesday

Alexander (pectoral) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Alexander entered Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers without an injury designation, and he managed to play 20 defensive snaps (32 percent) during the win. The starting linebacker is in good shape to suit up Super Bowl Sunday, and he could see an increased workload if the next two weeks of practice go well.

