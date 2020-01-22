49ers' Kwon Alexander: Listed as limited Wednesday
Alexander (pectoral) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Alexander entered Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers without an injury designation, and he managed to play 20 defensive snaps (32 percent) during the win. The starting linebacker is in good shape to suit up Super Bowl Sunday, and he could see an increased workload if the next two weeks of practice go well.
More News
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Avoids injury designation•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Officially returns from IR•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Set to be activated•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Will see snap count•
-
49ers' Kwon Alexander: Sporting no-contact jersey•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.