Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that there is a possibility Alexander has suffered a high-ankle sprain, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

A subsequent report revealed that more specific information is expected to arrive on the matter later this week, but for now, the 49er faithful is left wondering whether the defense has suffered yet another injury setback. Alexander has averaged six tackles per game, with three tackles for loss and one forced fumble through the first five weeks of 2020. He would join defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa (knee-ACL), Richard Sherman (calf), K'Waun Williams (knee-ACL) and Dee Ford (neck) on the inactive list if forced to miss any time because of the injury.