Alexander (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Alexander sat out Sunday night's win over the Rams due to his high-ankle sprain, and it seems likely that the severity of his injury will lead to another absence versus New England in Week 7. If Alexander is indeed forced to miss more time, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Azeez Al-Shaair will once again be candidate to handle increased defensive snaps.
