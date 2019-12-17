Play

49ers' Kwon Alexander: Not ruled out for season

Alexander is unlikely to return this season, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan deemed Alexander's chance to return this year "a long shot" but added the 49ers had not completely ruled their star linebacker out for the season. Rookie Dre Greenlaw continues to hold down the weak side for the 25-year-old and has at least six tackles in each of his last six games.

